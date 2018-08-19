Wolfe’s Woofers: Flower

When my phone rang I saw that the call was from Melody.

“Yes, darling daughter,” I answered. “What do you need from me today?”

“Why would you ask something like that?” she asked. “Can’t I just call you for no reason?”

“You could but you rarely do. What’s up?”

“I was wondering if you could watch the kids for a little while this afternoon. The nanny is out of town and I have to deliver two flower arrangements. I need someone to keep an eye on them for an hour.”

“I would love to but with the two boys and an infant like Milaine, I’d screw up somehow.”

“All right. Why don’t you deliver the flowers and I’ll take care of the kids?”

“Sure.”

After I made the deliveries I met up with Melody and the kids at Fido’s for lunch. When we finished eating I sent the boys for ice cream and we sat there enjoying the afternoon breeze.

“Melody! Melody!” someone called.

It was a lady from a real estate agency making her way across the deck and she seemed very upset.

“What in the world is going on with your flowers?” she asked. “The ones for the condo I sold.”

“What do you mean? My dad delivered them to the condo this morning.”

“Your dad must have screwed up the delivery because the card said Rest In Peace. The new owners were really upset.”

“You think they were upset?” Melody asked. “I’ll tell you who’s probably upset. At old Señor García’s funeral there must be a huge wreath that says, Welcome To Your New Home.”

