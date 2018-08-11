Wolfe’s Woofers: House Hunting

Dave and I followed his real estate agent in my golf cart as he looked at several different properties.

“I’m not really sure about buying a house from an agent,” he said. “This one is so young and she doesn’t seem that smart to me.”

“What other option do you have?” I asked.

“I could always build a house and do the contracting myself. What do you think of that idea?”

“I don’t like to give advice,” I told him, “but I’m going to make an exception in this case. I’ll give you my Rule of House Building.”

“And what would that rule be?”

“The Dennis Wolfe Rule of House Building on Ambergris Caye is as follows. You can easily build a $175,000 house here for as little as $400,000 if you are very careful with your money.”

“It’s that bad?”

“You’d better believe it.”

Dave liked the next house we visited.

“This is nice,” he said to the real estate agent. “Which way is north?”

“I’m not really sure,” the young lady said. “Why would you want to know that?”

“The bedroom windows in this house are huge, which is a good thing. However, I hate to be awakened in the morning with the sun shining directly in my bedroom window.”

“Does the sun rise in the north?” she asked.

“It rises in the east,” I laughed. “It has for some time now.”

She said, “Well, to tell you the truth, I don’t keep up with that kind of stuff.”

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS