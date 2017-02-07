SPTC’s Co-ed Softball Tournament continues

The San Pedro Town Council’s (SPTC) Co-ed Softball Tournament continued on Sunday, February 5th at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Complex. The second string of games saw Quality Reef, Rusties, San Pedro High School (SPHS), Atlantic Bank, Tuff E Nuff, and Extreme competing against each other. Softball fans represented, cheering and applauding their favorite teams. After three matches, the top teams were Quality Reef, Extreme, and SPHS.

The tournament began at 9:30AM with Quality Reef and Rusties playing in the first round. Both teams were off to a good start, but Quality Reef dominated, emerging victorious with a final score of 13-4.

In the following game, Extreme faced Atlantic Bank. Extreme wasn’t shy in showing off their skills on the field, and they easily won 13-3 over Atlantic Bank.

The last match for the day was between Tuff E Enuff and SPHS. SPHS brought pressure from the start, and unfortunately, Tuff E Nuff didn’t have a comeback, letting SPHS win 12-4.

SPHS is currently in the lead with two wins in the tournament, Coach of SPHS, Marion Mejia credits his weekday practices as a key role in SPHS’s success. “My dedication to my team and the hard effort the team players put into these matches is paying off. It takes a lot of practice to be good at any sport, and SPHS will continue to play their best in the tournament,” said Mejia.

The SPTC would like to thank all teams for being part of the tournament, as well as the fans who came out to show their support.

The games continue this weekend on Sunday, February 12th:

9:30AM Quality Reef vs Sea Star

11:30AM Rusties vs SPHS

1:30PM Tuff E Nuff vs Extreme

