San Pedro Christmas Day fire still under investigation

The San Pedro Fire Department’s investigation into a fire that destroyed a family home on the Marina Drive Area, south of San Pedro Town on December 25th, is still inconclusive. The house belonging to Juan Chi, went up in flames around mid-day, while he was inside with two minors. Chi received minor injuries to his back while trying to fight off the fire. Firefighters rushed to the scene, but could not save his home which burned to the ground.

Arson has been ruled out, as the fire reportedly started from the kitchen. The official report states that the fire began on the eastern side of the building where the stove was located. Chi apparently ran out of the house seeking assistance, and then went back inside the home. He received minor injuries and was taken to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where he was treated and released the same day.

Chi is employed at The San Pedro Town Council and initially received assistance from Hope Haven Children’s Home. He and his family are currently staying with family members and looking forward to a bright New Year as they work towards rebuilding their home.

