San Pedro Fire Department cautions residents on bushfires

Thanks to their quick response, the San Pedro Fire Department (SPFD) managed to extinguish a bushfire that occurred south of San Pedro Town on Wednesday, May 8th. The department is still not certain what caused the fire.

The SPFD told The San Pedro Sun that due to the extreme heat and dry weather in the past months, there have been several bushfires on the island. “We advise all islanders to keep their yards clean, as sometimes high brush or objects like glass can cause these fires,” said SPFD.

Another regular cause of bushfire is the burning of garbage, and the public is reminded that this practice is prohibited by law. The Department of the Environment (DOE) states that they have been receiving increased reports of the burning of household garbage in both urban and rural areas. This prevalent but harmful practice greatly reduces the air quality for residents and threatens life and property from fires, especially around this time of the year due to the dry season. The burning of garbage emits invisible but harmful substances into the air that is inhaled by people, compromising the health of vulnerable persons such as the elderly, babies, and those suffering from respiratory diseases.

The DOE calls on everyone to stop burning garbage, whether in towns, cities or villages, to maintain air quality for all residents. Air pollution is regulated under the Pollution Regulations, which state that it is illegal to allow or permit contaminants to be emitted or discharged either directly or indirectly into the air from sources without a permit from the DOE.

Islanders are also reminded that uncontrolled bushfires can quickly grow with catastrophic consequences, putting homes and lives in danger. The San Pedro Fire Department would like to encourage all islanders to work with them and remember that the fire station is open 24 hours and can be contacted at 206-2372, seven days of the week.

