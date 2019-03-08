Delivery truck smashes Polaris golf cart

Robert Burrows, a Canadian businessman on the island is lucky to be alive after a huge delivery truck backed into his Polaris Golf cart on Saturday, March 2nd while on Coconut Drive. The truck caused extensive damages to the cart, but Burrows was able to get out of the vehicle with only minor injuries to the upper arm, chin, and top of the head.

When police arrived on the scene, they reported seeing a white delivery truck crushing a Polaris Golf cart. According to reports, the truck driver, Marlon Aranda, began experiencing mechanical problems which caused him to lose control and collide with the Polaris.

Following the incident, both Burrows and Aranda visited the police station on Pescador Drive and gave a report, with the intentions to settle the matter via their insurance companies. Police stated that according to their investigation, the mishap was due to a broken accelerator cable on Aranda’s truck.

