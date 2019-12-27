Boat collision near Caye Caulker, Oscar Cornel missing at sea

A councilor from the Trial Farm Village Council identified as Oscar Cornel, remains missing at sea after the boat he was on collided with another boat in an accident five miles southwest of Caye Caulker on Boxing Day, Thursday, December 26th.

The incident reportedly took place around 7:30PM, when a vessel with five tourists en route to Ambergris Caye collided with another boat heading in the opposite direction. The vessel with the five tourists sustained damages to the left front side of the boat but no one was injured. However, all passengers were escorted to the Caye Caulker Polyclinic for medical attention.

The other boat had two persons onboard, 36-year-old Mario Rosales and another person known at the time as ‘Jose’ was later identified as Councilor Cornel. Both Rosales and Cornel along with their boat remained missing for some time while the Belize Coast Guard, Caye Caulker Police and residents conducted a search and rescue to locate the missing persons.

As the team reached about five miles northwest of Caye Caulker, Rosales was spotted sitting on a dock. He was rescued and taken to the mainland and thereafter to the Caye Caulker health center. He informed the police that his assistant ‘Jose’ was with him when they collided and that he did not know where he could possibly be. The Coast Guard and police along with residents continued searching for ‘Jose’ and the boat. They found a boat drifting south of Caye Caulker. The boat was identified as the one involved in the accident and was retrieved. Further searches conducted in the waters to locate Cornel have been futile.

We will bring you another update as information becomes available.

