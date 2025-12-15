Passengers and Staff Sustain Minor Injuries After Water Taxi Runs Aground in Mangrove Channel

The Belize Port Authority (BPA) responded to a marine emergency on December 13th after a passenger vessel operated by Caribbean Sprinter ran aground in a mangrove area shortly after leaving Belize City. The water taxi was on its regular route between Caye Caulker and San Pedro Town on Ambergris Caye when the incident happened. BPA personnel, including a coxswain and crew, helped in responding to the situation. Authorities confirmed that while the captain and three passengers had minor injuries, no serious injuries were reported. All remaining passengers were safely transferred to another vessel and taken to their respective destinations.

Caribbean Sprinter quickly informed the public and its customers about the incident and confirmed that all passengers and crew were safe. “We are immensely grateful that there were no major injuries reported,” the company stated in a public update. The captain was treated for a head injury, and at least three passengers received treatment for minor injuries. “The well-being of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority, and we ensured immediate medical attention for those who requested it,” the company added, noting that “one passenger was treated and subsequently released.”

According to a passenger account, the vessel entered a narrow channel between mangroves when the captain allegedly lost control, causing the boat to strike the mangroves and become entangled in roots and branches. Caribbean Sprinter later explained that the incident occurred in a mangrove area between Belize City and Caye Chapel. The company reported that heavy rainfall and low visibility were contributing factors at the time. A second vessel was dispatched to retrieve the passengers, who later arrived safely at their destinations.

The Belize Port Authority stated that assessments are ongoing and that the circumstances surrounding the incident will be reviewed according to maritime safety, environmental protection, and regulatory standards. The BPA indicated that a full report will be issued once all evaluations are finished.

On December 15th, Ports Commissioner Kaylon Young confirmed that a full investigation is underway. “If there are infractions against the laws, then of course we would press charges as such,” Young said. “This investigation is holistic, both from a safety standpoint and from a legal standpoint.” He added that the review will also examine the captain’s experience operating commercial-sized vessels.

Caribbean Sprinter thanked its team and the public for their swift response, understanding, and support. “We are currently conducting a full and thorough review of the incident, including an assessment of equipment use, such as GPS, and the precise factors that contributed to the vessel running aground in low visibility,” the company emphasized.