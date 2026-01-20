Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash Involving Roadway Obstruction

Police are continuing their investigation into a fatal traffic accident in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, involving a motorcycle on Monday, January 19th. The rider was traveling toward the DFC Subdivision when he reportedly collided with a mound of sand and gravel left on the roadway.
According to unofficial information, investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the placement of the fill material on the street. Authorities are reportedly awaiting guidance from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on whether any individual or entity may be held liable for leaving the material on a public roadway without visible warning signs or detours for motorists.
Preliminary reports indicate that at approximately 9:30PM, the motorcyclist struck the mound of sand and gravel, lost control, and was violently thrown onto the pavement. Emergency personnel reported that the rider sustained severe head injuries. He was rushed to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez Polyclinic II, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Residents in the immediate area said the section of the street where the incident occurred is poorly lit at night. They also raised concerns about road safety, particularly the placement of construction materials on active streets without proper signage or warnings.
In December 2024, the San Pedro Town Council issued a public notice stating that the use of public streets for concrete works or the storage of construction materials is prohibited and subject to fines. “All construction activities must be carried out within the private property of the building, as per the requirements of its building permit,” the notice stated. In such cases, the Transport Department must also be contacted for clearance and guidance.
Police investigations are ongoing. This is a developing story.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

