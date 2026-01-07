Reflective Jackets Proposed for Motorcyclists Under New Safety Measures

While the proposed two-week compulsory motorcycle training course, estimated to cost up to $300, has not yet been implemented, the Ministry of Transport has introduced another potential road safety measure. On January 5, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chester Williams said the ministry is considering requiring motorcyclists to wear reflective jackets, particularly when riding at night, to reduce accidents caused by poor visibility.

The proposed measure follows public pushback against the mandatory training programme, with many motorcyclists expressing concern over the added financial burden. Riders across the country, including on the island, noted that motorcycles remain the most affordable mode of transportation.

“It is very difficult for me to buy a vehicle or a golf cart,” one island resident said. “A motorcycle is much cheaper these days, so that is the option many people go for.”

While some motorists acknowledged that safety should remain a priority, others argued that additional fees associated with training requirements amount to another government-imposed tax.

Williams confirmed that the use of reflective jackets is under active consideration. “We are looking at ensuring that every person who rides a motorcycle, especially at nighttime, must wear a reflective jacket,” he told the media. He added that other measures are under review to improve rider safety. “It is not about creating more expense for motorcycle riders, but about making sure they are safe,” Williams said. He explained that riders are often difficult for motorists to see at night, and reflective jackets could significantly reduce that risk.

Another regulation under review is the standardization of motorcycle helmets. Williams said the ministry expects to outline helmet standards early this year. “We should be coming to the Belizean people and telling them what standards we are looking at in terms of helmets, because that is part of the issue,” he said. According to Williams, different helmet standards may be recommended for highways versus urban areas. He added that the ministry will aim to implement any changes in a way that minimizes hardship for riders.

The renewed focus on motorcycle safety follows the first fatal motorcycle accident recorded during the first weekend of the new year.

The initiative to introduce enhanced safety measures was announced in November 2025 by the Minister of Transport, Hon. Dr. Louis Zabaneh. At the time, he explained that the proposed mandatory training programme was intended to equip riders with essential skills, including safe maneuvering, proper braking techniques, balance, and full compliance with traffic laws.

The San Pedro Town Council Traffic Department has not commented on the proposed reflective jacket requirement, noting that the measure, like the training programme, has not yet been finalized. Officials could not confirm whether the regulations would apply specifically to San Pedro, stating that the public will be informed when any new rules are implemented on the island.