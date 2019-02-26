The National Institute of Culture and History (NICH) Mourns the Passing of Mrs. Alice Craig

The Minister of Education, Youth, Sport and Culture, through the National Institute of Culture and History (NICH) mourns the passing of a stalwart of local culture, Mrs. Alice Craig, affectionately known, as “Ms. Meg” or “Meggy”. Mrs. Craig was an exceptional woman; she was a true patriot, a collector, a historian, and unsung hero.

Mrs. Craig would often visit the Museum of Belize where she would sit with staff, share good jokes and stories, speak to school children visiting for that day, but most importantly, she would check on her Collection on Display. Her valuable collection brought her much joy and she was always eager to explain what an object was, or how, and why she collected it. Thanks to Mrs. Craig’s contribution to the Museum of Belize, visitors enjoy an extensive Stamp Collection, a display of Insects (which she collected with her young children and preserved) and numerous artifacts that speak of our Colonial History.

She was a wealth of knowledge on all things Belize and did not shy away from sharing through teaching, performing, and demonstrating for researchers, staff and any interested persons. Her passion to teach and impart knowledge to the younger generation shall be missed.

The Minister of Education, Youth, Sport and Culture, Board of Directors, Management and Staff of the National Institute of Culture and History, especially those from the Museum of Belize mourn with the Craig Family and celebrate the extraordinary life of this remarkable woman who devoted her life to teaching, collecting and protecting Belize’s history for future generations. Our country has lost an Iconic figure.

