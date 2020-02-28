Museum of Belize presents Women in Art 2020

The Museum of Belize has two exciting exhibitions coming up in March, highlighting female artists of all ages from around the country. The first exhibit entitled, “Little Women in Art,” will open on Friday, March 13th at the Museum of Belize in Belize City. Curated by Adriana Smith, it will feature artwork from female artists 18 years and younger. The work selected will range from paintings, poetry, dance performances, and more. Adriana Smith told The San Pedro Sun that, “Little Women in Art’ is the first exhibition of its kind that focuses on creating an experience for young Belizean females.” “By creating an experience for these young talented women, we are creating a standard which motivates them to continue developing their skill and passion for the arts which will encourage other young adults to be more comfortable with engaging in art and more productive outlets.” The exhibition will be open for two weeks and will culminate in a workshop where the 12 selected artists will have an opportunity to collaborate and share their artistry with the artists from the “Women in Art” exhibit, which caters to artists over 18.

The second exhibition entitled, “Women in Art” will open on Friday, March 20th at the Museum of Belize in Belize City. Curated by Chelsea Johnston, it will highlight female artists over 18. They are currently inviting any interested female artists to submit their work for review and to be featured in the exhibition. All art forms will be considered, such as fine art, animation, graphic art, sculptures, illustrations, photography, mixed media, art installation, music, poetry, and dance. Interested parties can contact Chelsea Johnston via email [email protected] or call 638-8198, or contact Ilona Smiling via email [email protected] or call 223-4524. The deadline for submission is March 11th and artists will be notified on March 13th.

