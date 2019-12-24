BEL and Employees Gift Christmas Hampers to Families and Senior Citizens Countrywide

Employees of Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) continued an annual tradition of delivering Christmas hampers to 90 deserving families and 60 senior citizens countrywide on December 19 and 20, 2019. The hampers are valued at over $300 each and contain ingredients for a traditional Christmas dinner, groceries and toiletries. Employees and the Company donate towards the hampers throughout the year.

BEL contributes to several initiatives during the year, and employees volunteer to assist schools, churches and community organizations countrywide. Activities this month include HelpAge Christmas Luncheons for the elderly in Belize City, San Ignacio and Orange Walk, Casa Chan Ka’an in Corozal, Special Olympics National Games, Museum of Belize Christmas Cultural Program and Dara Feeding Program.

On Christmas morning, employees will serve breakfast to the homeless and shut-ins in Belize City.

BEL thanks its employees for sharing their blessings this Holiday Season and continuously supporting community initiatives across Belize.

