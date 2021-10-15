National Garifuna Council reveals 2021 calendar of activities













For a second time, the traditional celebrations leading to the Garifuna Settlement Day on November 19th will be held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The National Garifuna Council (NGC) has released its virtual calendar of activities focusing on Garifuna identity, spirituality, and perseverance. NGC branches countrywide will be planning and hosting various virtual activities honoring the contributions of past and present Garinagu in Belize.

This year the celebrations will be held under the theme ‘Au Bun, Amürü Nu Hagabüribei Garinagu; Awanse Wamá Lau’: ‘I for You, You for Me’ Is the Garifuna Way; Let Us Move Forward. The ceremonies starting the festivities will begin on November 1st. The schedule of events includes education, masses, tributes, museum tours, rituals, and poetry, among other items. Below is the complete program.

The NGC stated that as Garinagu and Belizeans, they must continue to protect each other as the country battles and adjusts to the restrictions brought up by COVID-19. The local Garifuna Branch in San Pedro Town is making its final preparations. Every year, they delight visitors and local San Pedranos with their presentations as they proudly represent the rich Garifuna culture and showcase their language, music, and dance. NGC encourages everyone to wear their face masks properly, practice social distancing protocols and other preventative measures to mitigate the spread of the deadly disease.

The annual celebration commemorates the arrival of the Garinagu to Belize in 1832, after being expelled from their home in St. Vincent in the Caribbean. The significant cultural contribution to Belize was commemorated in 1977, when under the leadership of the late Premier George Cadle Price, November 19th was officially declared a public and bank holiday.































