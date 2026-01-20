Camp Belize Returns to San Pedro Kicking Off 2026 Music Festival

Palapa Bar and Grill hosted the lively opening of Camp Belize 2026 on Sunday, January 18, at 7PM, bringing together music fans and artists for a meet-and-greet happy hour. Organized by Django Walker, son of late singer-songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker, the event marked the start of a week-long music festival running through January 25. Attendees enjoyed drinks, casual jam sessions, and the opportunity to meet Django Walker and fellow musicians, including Jack Ingram, Pat Green, and Eric Middleton. The full schedule includes daily shows at Palapa Bar, chill days, sold-out excursions, and signature pickin’ parties.

Camp Belize traces its roots to the late 1990s, when Jerry Jeff Walker first brought his family to San Pedro, fell in love with the island, and later built a home there. Following his passing in 2020, Django Walker took over the event, growing it from a small fan retreat into a larger festival with invited artists and attendance now reaching approximately 250 participants.

The kickoff unfolded smoothly as fans from the United States and beyond arrived on the island alongside San Pedro residents, gathering at the iconic over-the-water restaurant and bar. Walker, continuing a tradition his father began in 1994, hosted the opening to encourage community connection and relaxation. Artists mingled with the “Walker Wonders,” a group of enthusiastic supporters, many of whom are musicians themselves, setting an energetic tone for the week. Informal pickin’ parties, a hallmark of the festival, hinted early on at spontaneous jam sessions popping up at local venues throughout the island.

Organizer Greg Henry, now in his second year overseeing logistics, emphasized the positive impact on the island, noting increased hotel occupancy and restaurant traffic. Fundraising remains a key component of the event, reflecting Jerry Jeff Walker’s legacy of community support, which previously included donations such as police trucks.

Several artists shared reflections during the opening. Django Walker said, “We’ve kind of adopted that where we want the island to understand that we’re not here to use the island; we’re here to be a part of it and make it better.” Jack Ingram, who has participated since 1997, advised, “Find whatever gives you a range of emotions and accept it and love it… If it happens to be an art, be creative and chase it.” First-time visitor Pat Green described the experience as “fantastic,” adding, “The people are beautiful.” Eric Middleton, also visiting Belize for the first time, expressed appreciation for the warm welcome, saying he felt treated “like family.” Organizer Greg Henry added that the group aims to enjoy the island while bringing live music to the community and welcoming local participation.

Camp Belize 2026 is expected to provide an economic boost through packed venues and charitable donations benefiting the local pet shelter and the San Pedro High School marching band. Highlights include major shows scheduled for Tuesday and Friday, signed guitar auctions, and pickin’ parties. The festival lineup features Pat Green, Shelby Stone, Willy Braun, Django Walker, Eric Middleton, Jack Ingram, Cody Braun, and James Otto, along with fishing trips and food tours. The week blends live music with island exploration, and organizers hinted at a 2027 presale for returning attendees, ensuring the tradition continues on La Isla Bonita.