JP & Commissioner of Supreme Court Resume Monthly Meetings

The San Pedro Association of Justice of the Peace and Commissioner of the Supreme Court resumes our Monthly Meeting, Wednesday, February 7 at 7:00 PM at our New Location; the NEMO Office located on the 2nd floor of the Wings Building, next to the Labor Office. All JPs are highly encouraged to attend this first meeting of the year as we continue to move forward in serving our Community. Important information, update of Annual General Meeting, Financial Report, upcoming events.

Make every effort to attend, starting promptly at 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM, refreshments will be served!

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS