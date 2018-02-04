Wanted for the murder of Melvin Almendarez, Jordan Bacchus is arrested in Canada

Canadian fugitive Jordan Bacchus, wanted for the murder of island resident Melvin Almendarez, was arrested in Ontario Canada on February 2nd on unrelated charges. Bacchus was detained along with a woman during a drug bust at a residence in northern Ontario by the Greater Subdury Police. After being processed for the drug offense, Sudbury Police state that he can then be extradited to Belize.

Melvin Almendarez was found dead on May 6, 2016, at a feeder road in Southern Ambergris Caye. During the initial investigations, Bacchus was detained as the prime person of interest since he was the last person seen with Almendarez. He was also charged with Possession of Controlled Drugs upon his arrest. However, he was later released on bail. A week later Police issued a warrant for his arrest, but Bacchus had apparently left the country and remained at large.

According to the Deputy Officer (now OC) in Charge of the San Pedro Police Sub-Formation Henry Jemmott, at the end of the initial investigation, the prosecutors were able to tie Bacchus to the murder, with overwhelming evidence. “We were able to find clothing with blood at his residence; his golf cart had blood underneath as well. Hair specimens from the victim were also found on his belongings,” said Jemmott. Bacchus also tested positive for gunpowder residuals on his hands, confirming that he had fired the gun used in the murder. The evidence also tied in with the results of the post-mortem on Almendarez, which stated the cause of death to be from acute pulmonary edema, face trauma caused by a blunt instrument type and a gunshot wound to the abdomen. This led to the speculation that he was run over by a golf cart after he was murdered.

Bacchus has been dodging the Police in Canada ever since. In February 2017 it was reported that Bacchus was wanted for multiple firearm offenses, and although the Toronto Police Service executed several search warrants in search of Bacchus he was not located.

According to an article printed by the Toronto Sun on February 3rd, Drug Squad Det.-Sgt. James Killeen stated that Officers had executed a search warrant at a Toronto residence where a man and a woman from Toronto were arrested. During the raid, he alleges officers seized 384.45 grams of cocaine and 10.46 grams of “purple heroin,” which is heroin mixed with the extremely potent opioid fentanyl, with a total street value of about $45,000. Cops also seized $25,000 in cash along with other evidence, including digital scales, detailed debt lists, and a money counting machine. Although Drug Squad Det.-Sgt. James Killeen has not released the accused man’s name, Toronto Sun sources confirm a man named Jordan Bacchus, 28, who has been sought by Toronto Police for robbery and extortion since February 2017, was the male.

Police in Belize now await a positive identification through Interpol before proceeding with the extradition process.

