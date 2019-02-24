Happy Wags and Thank you Meow-y much to Saga benefactor!

US-retiree and long-time island visitor William McQueen made a US$10,000 donation to SAGA Humane Society located in San Pedro Town. This very generous donation will go towards the Spay/Neuter program, mobile vaccination clinics, and caring for our many shelter animals waiting for their new homes. Thank you, Mr. McQueen, from all the dogs and cats of San Pedro, the staff and board of SAGA, and the community!

