San Pedro’s Lighthouse Christian Radio Station observes 15 years of service

San Pedro Town’s Lighthouse Christian Radio Station observed 15 years of serving the island community on Monday, July 15th. With its slogan “Shining the Light on Darkness,” Lighthouse Christian Radio 101.3FM has been providing a variety of Christian-based programming and music for 24 hours, seven days a week. The radio station is spearheaded by Pastor Clive Welsh, who is optimistic that his ministry will continue to positively influence the community of San Pedro, Caye Caulker, and across parts of Belize.

Lighthouse Christian Radio is a non-commercial station that currently hosts half-hour teaching programs, and a variety of Christian music, including contemporary, praise and worship, Reggae, Spanish and Caribbean. They also provide daily local, national, international, and Central American news broadcasts, while occasionally airing segments such as ‘Daily Devotional Thought,’ ‘Lives Touching Lives, and ‘Who’s Who?’. To better accommodate Lighthouse Christian Radio listeners, a Spanish broadcast of teaching programs and music is played daily in the evenings and early mornings.

Pastor Welsh told The San Pedro Sun that he is thrilled to complete 15 years of serving both islands and parts of the country of Belize. “We have been broadcasting Christianity from the very heart of San Pedro Town to the heart of the people. We are happy to serve the community and thrilled to have accomplished another year,” he said. Welsh further shared that he will continue to serve the community of San Pedro Town, as well as host his ‘He Intends Victory’ mission. Lighthouse Christian Radio currently has only one full-time employee who has been part of the radio station for the past six years, Elmer Montero.

Also, Welsh mentioned a Go-fund Me account that his friend John Schwartz is organizing to replace the tower at the radio station. In 2009 Galcom International installed a 40-foot tower on the roof of the building that houses the radio station, going up 70 feet. This is a four-bay-antenna system which enables them to broadcast 24/7 to the entire island of Ambergris Caye and portions of Caye Caulker. Due to its island location, corrosion and rust have taken a toll on the tower and antennas. “We are very fortunate to have had ten years with the equipment, and we’re praying that we will be able to survive this hurricane season,” said Welsh. The cost to replace the tower is $8,000. Any person or business that would like to support the Lighthouse Christian Radio’s fundraiser can follow this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/replace-christian-radio-tower-for-belize?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_dn_cpgntopstickysmall_r&fbclid=IwAR2Ui-A2MoWzDblkAnglyqJtzoy1_u_NUq7Izh1mrAjuP7KoAxlRctHBmZQ

Lighthouse Christian Radio is located on the corner of Pescador Drive and Buccaneer Street in San Pedro Town. For questions, comments, or programming information, you may contact Pastor Welsh at 226-4673 or email him at [email protected]

