Meet the Miss Garifuna San Pedro 2019 pageant contestants

The National Garifuna Council San Pedro Branch (NGCSPB) is pleased to present the four beautiful young ladies vying for the title of Miss Garifuna San Pedro 2019-2020. Under this year’s national November celebration theme, ‘Lererun Garifuna Laguchabei Labagaridun Garifunaduau!- Garifuna Language is the Foundation of Garifuna Survival!’ the pageant is set to take place on Saturday, October 26th at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex.

Name: Keneisha Avila

At 13 years old, Keneisha is a proud Garifuna girl who decided to go up for the Miss Garifuna pageant to showcase her culture and empower other young ladies in her community to be proud of their culture as well. She is currently a Standard Five student of Holy Cross Anglican School, who enjoys dancing, swimming, and singing.

Name: Dana Reyes

16-year-old Dana is fourth form student of San Pedro High School majoring in business. She hopes to continue studying in the business sector as one day, and she aspires to become a realtor. Dana loves experiencing new things, and therefore she decided to go up for the Miss Garifuna San Pedro pageant. She enjoys reading, dancing, and helping in her community wherever she can.

Name: Diamond Virez

Diamond is a 15-year-old, who recently graduated from Eden Seventh Day Adventist High School in Santa Elena Town, Cayo District. She shared that the reason she decided to participate in the Miss Garifuna San Pedro pageant is to use this platform to showcase her rich Garifuna culture and gain more confidence in herself. She also enjoys dancing, swimming, and reading.

Name: Malica Avila

Malica is a proud 14-year-old Garifuna girl who hopes to empower young ladies in her community to be proud of their culture through this pageant. She is a current student of Holy Cross Anglican School, who enjoys dancing and singing.

The last time there was a Miss Garifuna San Pedro pageant held on the island was back in 2016, so the committee is pleased to bring it back this year and hope for the full support from all islanders. NGCSPB has prepared its calendar of activities for the November celebrations leading up to Garifuna Settlement Day, celebrated annually on November 19th. The Garifuna people arrived in Belize in 1832 after they left their native St. Vincent in the Caribbean. Their cultural contribution to Belize has been so positive that in 1977, under the leadership of the late Premier George Price, November 19th was officially declared a public and bank holiday. The National Garifuna Council, along with The San Pedro Town Council and the Cultural Committee on the island, wishes everyone a Happy Garifuna Settlement Day!

Persons interested in participating in any of the activities or wanting to become a sponsor can contact NGCSPB President Eden Velasquez at 614-7769 or email her at [email protected] You can also reach her at SPTPL, located on Barrier Reef Drive.

