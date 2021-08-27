Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye donates school bags and supplies













With the help of a group of generous sponsors and private donations, the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye managed to raise over BZ$9,000 to purchase more than 200 school bags and supplies. This achievement fulfilled their target for their ‘Back to School 2021’ campaign. The schoolbags and supplies were shared among four educational institutions on the island.

The donation will benefit students of the Holy Cross School in the San Mateo Area, the San Pedro Roman Catholic School in downtown, New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School in the DFC area, and the non-profit children’s home and community center- Hope Haven.

Many of the students receiving a schoolbag with supplies come from families still struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic. In places like San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, almost everyone depends on tourism, and the health crises have devastated the island economy. Club President Kate Corrigan said each institution received 50 schoolbags. The schools and Hope Haven will each select the children who need them most.

As the school year is about to start, families struggling to find the necessary supplies for their children are more than grateful to the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye for their generous assistance.

The island Rotary Club acknowledges its sponsors. Simon Quan & Co. Ltd and staff for the considerable discount and excellent service and the San Pedro Belize Express Water Taxi for transporting the school supplies from Belize City to San Pedro. A BIG thank you to anyone who spared a few dollars to help and everyone who spread the word about the campaign.

If you would like to know more about Rotary on Ambergris Caye, what they do, and how you can be a part of it, the club meets every Wednesday from 11:45AM to 1PM at Sea Salt Restaurant in Alaia beach resort. Message them to reserve a space at the table. The Rotary Club can be reached through their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RotaryClubofAmbergrisCaye/.































