Hol Chan Marine Reserve announces activities for Reef Fest 2022

After two years following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, more social events are resurfacing in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. Next on the agenda is the Hol Chan Marine Reserve Reef Fest 2022. The educational festivity is set from May 16th through the 22nd and is celebrated under the theme ‘Facing adversities Together… Working to secure our Coastal Resources.’ Over the decade, the marine reserve management has been conducting such activities to raise awareness of protecting and preserving the fragile marine environment surrounding Ambergris Caye, especially along the barrier reef.

As per the schedule, the week-long event will kick off by announcing the winners of the ongoing TikTok jingle competition centered on promoting Reef Fest. When posting videos on TikTok, don’t forget to add the hashtags #reeffest and #reeffest2022, so Hol Chan staff can find the submissions. If you do not have a TikTok account, video entries can be sent via WhatsApp to 672-7099. The deadline is this Friday, May 13th and the first prize is $250, followed by $150 in second place and $75 in third place.

Other activities on the calendar include online trivia contests, a reef scavenger hunt, reef-themed emergency and restoration courses, and environmental programs involving students in installing garbage bins in strategic places across San Pedro Town. There will also be a movie night at Central Park and a coastal clean-up campaign.

On May 22nd, Reef Fest will close with a kayak race in the morning, going around the island, starting and finishing at the Boca del Rio beach park. There will be a lionfish competition in the afternoon and a competition challenging participants to turn trash into art.

For the full schedule of events, check out the calendar of events below.

The Hol Chan Marine Reserve invites islanders and visitors to participate in this important event. They emphasized that the reef is vital for places like Ambergris Caye, and it needs to be protected and preserved. Everyone is encouraged to attend and be part of the educational activities that raise awareness of what can be done to salvage this rich natural resource.

To find out more about the Reef Fest 2022 activities, contact Hol Chan at 226-2247 or follow them on Facebook.

