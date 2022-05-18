Reef Fest 2022 is underway

The 2022 Hol Chan Marine Reserve Reef Fest started on Monday, May 16th, hosting an online trivia session on their Facebook and Instagram accounts. Questions were posted on each social media account, challenging their followers with environmental questions. The start of the reef fest also saw the announcement of their TikTok jingle competition winners.

The educational festivity is celebrated under the theme ‘Facing Adversities Together… Working to Secure our Coastal Resources.’ The TikTok Jingle competition asked participants to post videos promoting reef week. Participants were required to add the hashtags #reeffest and #reeffest2022, so Hol Chan staff could find the submissions. The winning submissions were featured on their Facebook page. For those who participated in the online trivia contest, the winners will be contacted to arrange the delivery of prizes.

The festival continued on Tuesday, with more activities shown in this calendar of events. On Sunday, May 22nd, the festival culminates with a fair, lionfish competition, kayak race, and other environmental activities, taking place between the Boca del Rio beach park and Central Park in downtown San Pedro.

The Hol Chan Marine Reserve takes this opportunity to invite islanders and visitors to participate in this important educational event. They emphasized that the reef is vital to places like Ambergris Caye, and it needs to be protected and preserved. Everyone is encouraged to be part of the educational activities that raise awareness of how to conserve marine resources.

The Reserve’s management would like to thank all the different organizations, schools, students, and residents supporting the 2022 Reef Fest. If anyone wants to help or find out more about the Reef Fest activities, contact Hol Chan at 226-2247 or follow them on Facebook.

