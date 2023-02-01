Reef Week 2023 to be celebrated under the theme: For health, wealth and pleasure, our reef is a treasure!

In March 2023, local non-governmental organizations, tourism partners and allies from the business community will host a series of fun, educational and civic-minded events to celebrate the many ways the Belize Barrier Reef contributes to the national economy and to the Belizean identity.

This year’s events will be held under the theme: For health, wealth and pleasure, our reef is a treasure! Reef Week 2023 will take place between Saturday, March 4th and Saturday, March 11th. Those events and activities will include classroom presentations, clean-ups, interactions with an environmentally themed video game, a run through the streets of Belize City and the traditional ride to the reef from the capital city Belmopan to the coast. The week will culminate with its flagship event, an educational fair, which will take place this year in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye.

For more information on the details of the activities, please access the Reef Week Facebook page. This is the twelfth year Reef Week is being celebrated.

Organizing members of Reef Week 2023 are:

Belize Audubon Society, Belize Fisheries Department, Belize Tourism Industry Association, Belize Tourism Board, Coastal Zone Management Authority & Institute, Crocodile Research Coalition, Ecomar Belize, Healthy Reefs Initiative, KREM, MarAlliance, MAR Fund, Oceana, Reef Keeper Belize, SEA Belize, Belize Solid Waste Management Authority, Splash Dive Center, The Nature Conservancy, Tobacco Caye Marine Station, Toledo Institute for Development and Environment, Turneffe Atoll Sustainability Association, Wildlife Conservation Society, and World Wildlife Fund.

