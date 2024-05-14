Hol Chan Prepares for Reef Fest 2024

Hol Chan Marine Reserve’s Reef Fest is back! The 2024 edition will be celebrated from May 19th to May 24th, with the theme “Saving the marine ecosystem is a priority; education is key to sustainability.” Paris Kelly and Karisha Rubio, winners of last year’s slogan competition at San Pedro High School, suggested this year’s theme.

Reef Week educates the community and visitors on the importance of conserving marine and coastal resources through fun and experimental learning activities. During this week, the public can participate in activities celebrating the Belize Barrier Reef while learning and having fun.

Throughout the week, various organizations, tourism partners, and business community allies will host different activities, including educational and civic-minded events to promote and celebrate the Belize Barrier Reef. Other activities include social media videos, trivia competitions, classroom presentations, and other engaging activities.

The events begin on Sunday, May 19th, with a Reef Fest Beach Day at the Happy Island Bar and Grill at Secret Beach, starting at noon. There will be a water competition and a reef scavenger hunt.

Events will continue on Monday, May 20th, with a reef storytelling “Big Book” dedicated to preschoolers at 9:30AM. On Tuesday, May 21st, high school and primary school students from Ambergris Caye will showcase ways to minimize and reduce the amount of trash generated. They will also participate in a TikTok challenge, with the selected winners posted on the HCMR official page on Friday, May 24th.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, the Annual Primary School Trivia Competition will take place at the Lion’s Den in San Pedro, where students from different schools will showcase their knowledge of protected areas, coral reefs, protected marine species, and the laws of the opening and closing seasons of lobster and conchs. Winners will be announced after the competition.

On Thursday, May 23rd, at 1:30PM, the HCMR will host a Sea Turtle Nesting Beach Day. Participants will engage in painting colorful signs designed by students.

The week of events will end on Friday, May 24th, with the HCMR’s Annual Reef Fair beginning at 9:30AM at Central Park, followed by a spectacular movie night starting at 6:30PM.

The HCMR is grateful for the support and looks forward to a successful week. They would like to thank all the sponsors, including Castillo’s Hardware, Happy Island Beach Bar and Grill, Mayan Princess, Secret Beach Water Park, and Bananas on the Beach by Grand Caribe, for making Reef Week 2024 possible on the island.

Belize’s Barrier Reef Reserve System (BBRRS) plays a significant role in the country’s economy and identity. Every year, conservation partners team up to highlight the reef’s importance and celebrate its existence in Belize. The Hol Chan Marine Reserve wants to encourage the general public to participate in educational activities to help raise awareness of how to conserve marine resources. For more updates and details, visit https://www.holchanmarinereserve.org/.