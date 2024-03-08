The 13th annual Reef Week is set to begin!

Belize’s Barrier Reef Reserve System (BBRRS) plays a significant role in the country’s economy and identity. Every year, conservation partners team up to highlight the reef’s importance and celebrate its existence in Belize. The 13th Annual Reef Week 2024 will be celebrated from March 9th to 16th under the theme “Unite in the Coral Reef Fight: Learn, Teach, and Do What’s Right!” The public is invited to participate in a week-long series of activities celebrating the Belize Barrier Reef while learning and having fun.

Throughout the week, local non-governmental organizations, tourism partners, and allies from the business community will host a range of fun, educational, and civic-minded events to promote and celebrate the Belize Barrier Reef. The event also encourages Belizeans to join the call to help protect and preserve the barrier reef for future generations.

Reef Week activities include the traditional “Ride to the Reef,” which starts in Belmopan and ends in Belize City, and a “Run for the Coast,” will be held in Belize City on March 9th. Other activities include social media video and trivia competitions, classroom presentations, beach and coastal clean-ups, and other engaging events.

The week will culminate with its principal event, an educational fair, which will take place this year in Corozal Town. The organizing members of Reef Week 2024 include Belize Audubon Society, Belize Fisheries Department, Belize Tourism Industry Association, Belize Tourism Board, Coastal Zone Management Authority & Institute, Crocodile Research Coalition, Ecomar Belize, Healthy Reefs Initiative, Krem, Mar Alliance, Mar Fund, Oceana, Reef Keeper Belize, Sea Belize, Belize Solid Waste Management Authority, Splash Dive Center, The Nature Conservancy, Tobacco Caye Marine Station, Toledo for Development and Environment, Turtle Atoll Sustainability Association, Wildlife Conservation Society, and World Wildlife Fund.

For more information on the details of the activities, please visit the Reef Week Facebook page or their website: https://belize.wcs.org/, as well as the social media pages of participating organizations, associations, and businesses.

