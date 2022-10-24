Miss San Pedro Faith Edgar hosts another successful cruise for a cause

Another islander in need benefited from the proceeds collected at the latest Cruise for a Cause held on Sunday, October 23rd, a project spearheaded by Miss San Pedro 2022-2023 Faith Edgar. The project is a monthly charitable sailing trip in partnership with X-Site Belize Sailing & Adventures to raise funds for those in need in San Pedro Town.

The most recent sailing trip saw 33 people signing up and raised $3,300. These funds will go to islander Sari Archaga who needs her gallbladder removed. Archaga’s close friends say she has been suffering, and surgery is required to alleviate the health issue. The proceeds from the cruise will help Archaga with her medical bills and expenses.

The charitable cruise costs BZ$100 for a day trip on a luxurious catamaran. The cruise includes swimming activities and lovely views of the Caribbean Sea and the Belize barrier reef. Drinks and snacks are not included, but you are welcome to bring your own. To participate in the next Cruise for a Cause, stay tuned to the X-Stite Belize Sailing & Adventures Facebook page and Miss San Pedro page. Tickets are available at the Xsite Belize Sailing & Adventures office in the downtown area or can be reserved by calling phone number 610-0226.

Miss San Pedro Edgar stands committed to continuing with this project to help as many people as possible on the island. She has explained that those persons in need are identified, and a date would be set for the next fundraising sailing trip.

The island beauty ambassador thanked all those who purchased a ticket to participate and support the worthy cause. A BIG thank you also goes out to X-Site Belize Sailing & Adventures for their continued support by providing their catamarans and staff, who always show up to help make these charitable trips fun and successful.

