Miss San Pedro and Xsite Belize Sailing & Adventures hold a dollar drive for cancer patient

On Saturday, October 1st, a dollar drive was held on different streets in San Pedro Town to collect much-needed funds to help a 16-year-old islander battling cancer cover medical expenses. Miss San Pedro Faith Edgar joined the group of volunteers consisting of crew members from Xsite Belize Sailing & Adventures. From 9AM to noon, the dollar yielded over $2,700 towards the worthy cause.

The high school student, Christian Garnicade, was diagnosed with cancer in the throat, stomach, chest, and lungs. The dollar drive saw volunteers by the Boca del Rio area near the bridge, on Barrier Reef, Pescador, and Coconut Drive. Miss San Pedro, the staff from Xsite Belize Sailing & Adventures, and volunteers thank everyone who was able to support the dollar drive. The $2,717.50 will go towards Garnicade’s chemotherapy treatment expenses.

A barbeque sale was also held to collect funds for further treatment. Garnicade will continue needing assistance for the therapy to treat the disease. Anyone able to help the family can contact his mother, Alicia Martinez, by calling 607-2227.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS