American Olympic medalist Monica Aksamit vacations on Ambergris Caye

American Olympic saber fencer Monica Aksamit was spotted in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. The Olympic medalist was seen having dinner at the Hidden Treasure Restaurant south of town on Wednesday, December 14th.

Aksamit and her friend, Theresa Tran, an executive consultant for sports brands, events, and personalities across the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Soccer, Major League Baseball, and Olympics, are currently vacationing in Belize. They were welcomed to the country by former Miss Belize Iris Salguero. Then upon arriving at Ambergris Caye, they were hosted at the Hidden Treasure Restaurant by the Leader of the Opposition, Honourable Dr. Shyne Barrow, and Belize Rural South’s (BRS) Standard Bearer Jazeli ‘Jaz’ Azueta.



During the dinner reunion, Barrow shared the discussions on how the parties could collaborate and bring potential investments to sports in Belize, emphasizing that sports and the creative sector are key components to the development of Belize. BRS Standard Bearer Azueta looks forward to strengthening such partnerships and creating programs to help the youth through partnerships.

Monica Aksamit represented the United States of America (USA) at the 2016 Summer Olympics in the Women’s Saber Team competition, where she earned a bronze medal. Aksamit won a gold medal with Team USA three years later at the 2019 Pan American Games.

