Ambergris Caye celebrates Easter with religious processions, beach parties, and a kayak competition

The Easter festivities on San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, provided several activities for those seeking to enjoy the annual holiday on the island. From the Passion of Christ play led by the San Pedro Catholic Church to recreational activities on the beach and the yearly kayak race to Secret Beach, San Pedro did not disappoint and welcomed hundreds of visitors over the weekend.

Ferries with visitors looking forward to spending the Easter holiday headed to Ambergris Caye from Thursday, April 6th. The San Pedro Roman Catholic Church held its Passion of Christ play on Good Friday, where they reenact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. This was the second year the church held such an event and is now one of the main religious highlights.

Starting at 5 PM, the reenactment began with a procession through the main streets of San Pedro, featuring the arrest of Jesus, a trial, beating, and his execution by crucifixion when the march ended at central park.

The following day, on Saturday, the San Pedro Town Council and the Child Advisory Board held an Easter Egg Hunt at the Boca del Rio beach park. The beach park was also the venue for an Easter Family Party filled with fun games, contests, live performances, and a volleyball tournament. Many walked away with fabulous prizes while enjoying the day with their families.

On Easter Sunday, the annual kayak race saw 12 teams paddling away from downtown on the lagoon side to Secret Beach. Shortly after 10 AM, the race started on a perfectly calm and sunny day. The competition lasted over an hour before the top three teams crossed the finishing line by Secret Beach Waterpark Bar and Grill claiming the top prizes.

In third place and taking home a cash prize of $500 was Team Storm, composed of brothers Steven Arnold and Edward Arnold. In second place was Team Belize Pro. Members Jessie Smith and Brian Bradley earned the second-place prize of $1,000. Taking the top place was Team Flex TV, manned by Arden Garay and Jose Villamil, who walked away with $2,000. The winners also received medals and trophies. The San Pedro Police Formation participated with the only mixed team in the competition, receiving a station prize and recognizing Officer Kristy Novelo as the only female participant. Organizers would like to thank all sponsors for making the kayak race possible and Island Emergency Services for providing their services during the event.

Following the kayak race, the celebration continued at Secret Beach with live performances by the TLC band and various Deejays. The beachgoers took advantage of the excellent weather and enjoyed a fun day by the sea.

Several other establishments across the island also hosted Easter parties and commented that business was overall good.

