SPTC takes the lead in keeping San Pedro a child-friendly municipality

San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, is celebrated as a Child-friendly Municipality in Belize. Known as “La Isla Bonita,” it continues progressing toward fulfilling the Children’s Agenda. Councilor Dianelli Aranda plans to advance further the current administration’s efforts for the children of San Pedro, recognizing them as the country’s future.

A Child-Friendly Municipality has a local system of good governance committed to fulfilling children’s rights. It is a municipality where children’s voices, needs, priorities, and rights are integral to public policies, programs, and decisions.

As the councilor in charge of Women, Youths, and Children Affairs, Aranda is committed to promoting activities that encourage families to stay active and healthy. These social projects, such as Family Day, Youth Parades, Performances, Movie Nights, and other community-engaging activities, are designed to be inclusive, ensuring that every member of our diverse community feels valued and involved.

Furthermore, plans are underway to improve public areas frequently used by families on the island, such as park maintenance, to attract more families and create a welcoming environment for residents and children.

Aranda aims to work towards achieving Gold Certification and, ultimately, Platinum as a child-friendly municipality under the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) program. San Pedro is the only municipality in the country to have reached Silver status.

Building a child-friendly municipality requires long-term planning and collaboration with stakeholders from diverse backgrounds. Councilor Aranda has future projects in mind that aim to better the child advisory body and the island’s families.

The San Pedro Town Council hopes these events and projects continue to benefit island families, providing children with a safe and healthy living environment. Everyone plays a vital role in building a child-friendly municipality. The community’s support and involvement are critical to the island’s success.