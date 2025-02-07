San Pedro Town to establish sister-city relationship with Clearwater City

Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez has returned to the island after a business trip to Clearwater City, Florida, USA. Mayor Nuñez and his team are working to establish a sister-city relationship with Clearwater. This partnership will benefit both municipalities through educational, cultural, and tourism exchanges.

Clearwater is located west of Tampa, Florida, and has a population of 117,292, according to the 2020 census. Like San Pedro, the tourism industry plays a significant role in Clearwater’s economy. The city also engages in important programs focused on wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.

During his visit, Mayor Nuñez met with city officials and toured the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, which rehabilitates injured dolphins and sea turtles. “A visit to this amazing rescue center for marine wildlife has been truly inspiring,” Mayor Nuñez said. He noted that the Clearwater Marine Aquarium established a rescue center last year in the community of Gales Point, in the Belize district. “It is very encouraging to see cross-border conservation efforts gaining momentum and the love of the Clearwater community for Belize,” he noted. Mayor Nuñez announced plans to build a rehabilitation center in San Pedro.

In Clearwater, the Mayor also met with business leaders to discuss sustainable practices and incentives for San Pedro. “San Pedro’s approach to sustainability recognizes local businesses as vital partners in protecting our coastal and marine ecosystems,” he told them. “We have established a framework of incentives and policies that reward responsible practices such as minimizing single-use plastic or adopting renewable energy. At the same time, we reinforce the island’s ecological resilience.”

The discussion also highlighted the importance of protecting marine habitats while balancing eco-tourism and commercial development. Mayor Nuñez shared information about their collaboration with the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, where local government, private tour operators, and nonprofits work together on reef conservation, sustainable fishing practices, and educating visitors. “These partnerships ensure healthy marine habitats and continued profitability for businesses, particularly those centered in tourism,” he said. “Another example is our nature-based restoration program aiming to restore the natural beauty of our beach and enhance the climate resilience of our shoreline.”

At the end of his visit, Mayor Nuñez shared his vision for balancing economic development with marine conservation in San Pedro. He explained how this vision aligns with Clearwater’s goals. He emphasized that his long-term vision for his island hometown depends on the understanding that sustainable growth doesn’t happen overnight; it requires careful planning, patience, and collaboration. “This also includes strategic public-private alliances that value immediate economic gains and long-term ecological well-being,” he explained. “It is precisely this forward-thinking approach that makes a sister city relationship with Clearwater so promising.” Nuñez referred to the fact that both are coastal communities united under a shared purpose, such as protecting marine habitats while fueling economic vitality. The Mayor stressed collaborating on conservation projects, co-hosting educational programs, and jointly exploring funding opportunities to empower local businesses and elevate community engagement. “This will ensure that our coastal environments remain a sustainable asset for generations to come,” Nuñez said.

The next step is officially establishing the sister-city relationship, which is nearing completion. Mayor Nuñez stated that his team is working on the project’s formalities and will provide updates when the partnership is finalized.