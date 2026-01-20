Second Cohort of SPICE Program Graduates Nine Students

The San Pedro Institute of Culinary Education (SPICE) celebrated the graduation of its second cohort of island-trained cooks on Friday, January 17th, at Holy Cross Anglican School in San Pedro Town. A graduation ceremony and celebratory dinner were held at the school, where graduates prepared and served a three-course meal for guests. The program is expected to continue later this year with its third edition.

The graduation celebration welcomed employers, family members, supporters, and friends of the graduates. Formalities began with welcoming remarks from SPICE leader Steve Weiss, who congratulated the students, outlined the evening’s program, and thanked the organization’s supporters. Weiss also shared the origins of the culinary program at Holy Cross Anglican School.

“Sometime ago, we were talking to the Father of the Catholic Church about the need for vocational training on the island,” Weiss said. “The current instructor and SPICE director, Gaynor Grant, heard about the idea, contacted the school, and shared her qualifications. We then started working on the program, and we are now on our second edition.” Weiss expressed gratitude to Grant for initiating the opportunity for the students.

Grant also addressed attendees, explaining that the program is a 10-week course focused on high-end cooking techniques. She noted that several participants had previously worked at some of the island’s top restaurants and that the additional training would further strengthen their professional résumés. Grant, who founded Gaynor’s School of Cooking in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, said she brings more than 45 years of culinary experience to the program.

“I am very happy to share my expertise with Belizean cooks,” Grant said. Students completed their training in the school’s cafeteria kitchen, learning classical culinary methods as part of the curriculum.

Holy Cross Anglican School priest, Kesner Ajax, delivered the opening prayer, after which the graduates served dinner. The menu included spicy pork wontons, grilled salmon with sabayon pepper sauce accompanied by risotto Milanese, glazed baby carrots, and sautéed broccoli, followed by a spicy pineapple salad. Dessert consisted of crème brûlée. Guests praised the meal’s quality and the students’ performance.

Following dinner, newly appointed Holy Cross Principal Elsy Torres congratulated the graduates and thanked the sponsors and supporters for their continued commitment to the program and the school. Francis Wilson and Vernon Wilson, who played key roles in establishing Holy Cross Anglican School, also addressed the audience.

Francis Wilson shared a brief history of the school and highlighted the efforts of donors and volunteers over the years. She noted that Holy Cross is preparing to celebrate its 20th anniversary. “I am incredibly amazed at what God and His people have done in this area with this school, and all the lives that have been changed because of people like you,” she said. “I rejoice that we are moving forward with our first vocational education program.”

Vernon Wilson spoke about the importance of vocational training, drawing on his experiences working with the Kolbe Foundation at the Belize Central Prison. He noted that many inmates who participated in vocational programs did not return to prison. “If we provide opportunities on the island, then people will become productive members of society,” he said. Wilson also spoke about future initiatives, including sculpting classes and a glass-recycling project aimed at teaching skills that can generate income.

Grant later returned to the stage to thank supporters and guests, including her assistant and former student Dora Anariba. She then introduced the SPICE graduating class of 2026. Each graduate received a SPICE chef jacket and certificate in recognition of their successful completion of the program.

The graduates are Doris Calderon, Antonio Novelo, Ismael Yupit, Eugene Cucul, Amina Moralez, Alexis Coy, Nickieon Reyes, Kelvin Sosa, and Justin Velasquez.

Grand Caribe Belize, Victoria House, Alaia Belize, Sapphire Beach Resort, Holy Cross Anglican School, and Mahogany Bay Resort and Beach Club sponsored participants. Additional support came from fundraising patrons, including Coconut Café, Create Connections Consulting, and the Rotary Club of Belize.

For more information about the SPICE program, interested persons may visit www.spicebz.com/about-us.