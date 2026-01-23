San Pedro Tackles Garbage Issues Through Enforcement and Community Cleanups

San Pedro continues to grapple with ongoing challenges in garbage and waste management as rapid development, population growth, and increased tourism place added pressure on the island’s infrastructure. From overflowing drums and illegal dumping to improperly placed construction materials, improper disposal has become a visible concern in both residential and commercial areas. In response, the San Pedro Town Council, along with community groups and volunteers, has intensified efforts through structured collection schedules, enforcement campaigns, public education, and island-wide cleanups to protect public health, the environment, and the island’s tourism-driven economy.

The San Pedro Town Council continues to manage island-wide waste collection through a structured schedule that targets residential, commercial, and bulk waste areas across Ambergris Caye. Household garbage is collected nightly from 11PM to 7AM, while biomass, industrial waste, and appliances are collected during the day.

According to a recently released map and information shared by Town Council Operations Manager Alex Eck, collection schedules are divided by area. San Pedrito, Backatown, the San Marcos area, the San Pablo area, and Eiley’s Subdivision are serviced on Mondays and Thursdays. San Mateo, the San Juan area, and the road north to Indigo receive collection on Tuesdays and Fridays. Marina Drive, Coconut Drive, Escalante Road, DFC, the Emeralda area, and the road south are serviced on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Daily collection takes place from Boca del Río through the town core, along the beachfront, and south to Belize Water Services (BWS).

The council deploys multiple trucks daily, with up to three operating for segregated waste collection. One truck services more than 65 registered commercial customers for cardboard and box collection. Green waste is collected and composted bi-weekly at the landfill, while appliances are transported to the transfer station. Concrete waste is recycled and reused as road base when new roads are opened. Household drums are designated strictly for separated household garbage, while bulk items are collected along scheduled routes. Eck explained that nighttime sanitation focuses on maintaining town hygiene, while daytime operations address items such as lumber, appliances, and construction debris.

Eck noted that previous challenges included outdated schedules and increased waste volumes linked to tourism growth. These factors led to mixed waste being placed in household drums, causing damage to trucks and requiring additional collection trips. He added that some apartment complexes lack adequate garbage drums, which attracts dogs and raccoons, while illegal parking and traffic congestion often block collection access. Illegal dumping on vacant lots also remains an ongoing concern.

In response, the Town Council has intensified its “Clean It or Tek Yuh Ticket” campaign, which imposes fines of $500 to $1,000 for improper disposal. Eck emphasized the importance of public cooperation. “What we need is cooperation,” he said. “Dispose of garbage properly, get enough drums, and separate waste types.” He added that mixing green waste with concrete or other materials doubles the workload for sanitation crews and urged residents to bag and segregate waste properly.

Supporting these efforts, the Ambergris North Alliance continues to organize volunteer cleanups in the island’s northern areas. Recent road and beach cleanups have collected plastic waste and sargassum, with support from the Town Council. The next Ambergris North Alliance cleanup is scheduled for February 1st from 1PM to 4PM.

Improper garbage disposal continues to pollute waterways, harm wildlife, erode beaches, and negatively impact tourism, threatening the local economy. Town Council officials stress that sustained compliance, proper waste separation, and continued community cleanups are key to improving sanitation island-wide. The northern transfer station is expected to enhance efficiency further. Still, residents are urged to follow schedules, properly bag waste, and avoid illegal dumping to protect the reef, public health, and the wider community.