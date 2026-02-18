Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Valentine’s Day Cleanup Highlights Ongoing Littering Concerns on Ambergris Caye

On Valentine’s Day, February 14th, the Ambergris North Alliance organized a community cleanup along San Pedro’s North Road. Roughly 45 to 50 volunteers gathered at four starting points: the Sir Barry Bowen Bridge, Grand Caribe, X’tan Ha, and Matachica, covering the stretch from the bridge to approximately nine miles north.
Participants included students from San Pedro High School and Holy Cross Anglican School; members of the Belize Coast Guard and North Police officers; resort staff from Matachica and Tres Cocos; and residents, including Kate from San Pedro Window Treatments.
The event addressed post-holiday litter, with volunteers collecting enough garbage to fill one full trailer. The San Pedro Town Council helped haul away waste estimated at several tons. Supporters also donated supplies, including refreshments and materials from Caye Mart and Oceana. Groups spread out to maximize coverage, picking up debris in a coordinated effort that promoted collective responsibility for the island, which organizers described as “Our Valentine.”
The cleanup built on the alliance’s ongoing efforts amid growing concerns about roadside waste threatening Ambergris Caye’s environment and tourism-driven livelihoods. Previous initiatives have included monthly volunteer cleanups and funding raised through last year’s Pook 2 Pok festival, which now supports a part-time road cleaner working one day per week.
In an interview, one of the alliance representatives highlighted the turnout and impact. “We had maybe 10 to 15 from both the high school and Holy Cross combined, three guys from the Coast Guard, and two police from the north,” she said. She added that the amount of garbage collected was enough to fill an entire trailer provided by the San Pedro Town Council, which later sent staff to retrieve it.
The Ambergris North Alliance plans to continue its monthly cleanups, advocacy through town meetings, and grant-seeking efforts to secure support for two full-time cleaners. The group also intends to expand its anti-litter social media campaign and strengthen school-based education programs to foster long-term habits and reduce reliance on volunteer cleanups.
Littering remains a concern across Ambergris Caye, particularly along major roads and beach access areas, where improper waste disposal continues to harm the island’s natural beauty, public health, and tourism image. Residents and organizations have repeatedly noted that while cleanups help in the short term, lasting change will require stronger enforcement of anti-littering regulations, more accessible waste bins in high-traffic areas, consistent garbage collection, and greater accountability from businesses and individuals. Continued public education, especially among youth, together with community-driven efforts and support from local authorities, will be essential to reduce illegal dumping and protect the environment that sustains the island’s economy and quality of life.

