Garbage Buildup at Transfer Station Raises Health Concerns in San Pedro

Residents living south of San Pedro Town have raised concerns over large piles of garbage accumulating at the island’s solid waste transfer station. Residents also reported a strong foul odor emanating from the facility, which they say is beginning to affect their daily routines. A representative from the island’s transfer station confirmed that management is aware of the situation and is working to address it promptly.

Images taken on Wednesday, January 7th, showed a significant buildup of garbage in front of the main station building. Speaking to a transfer station representative who asked not to be identified, the representative attributed part of the accumulation to increased waste generated during the Christmas and New Year holidays. “We are starting to remove the excess garbage now,” the spokesperson said.

The representative also noted that San Pedro’s continued growth has led to increased waste generation. The transfer station currently transports garbage from San Pedro and Caye Caulker to the mainland three times per week. To prevent similar issues in the future and keep pace with rising waste levels on the cayes, staff said they are exploring acquiring additional containers to improve collection and removal, particularly in San Pedro.

Officials from the Belize Solid Waste Management Authority (BSWMA) in Belmopan said they were not aware of the situation and would look into the matter.

Residents expressed concern that the persistent odor could pose health risks. The island’s transfer station is located near Marina Drive. This busy area includes the main port used by barge companies, as well as nearby hotels, commercial establishments, and residential neighborhoods.

While transfer station management said efforts are ongoing to clear the excess garbage, this is not the first time waste management challenges have been reported on the island. In August 2021, BSWMA officials visited San Pedro and identified unorganized waste handling at the facility. At the time, waste separation was recommended but reportedly not fully implemented.

Following those findings, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) launched an educational campaign urging residents to separate household waste before collection and transport to the transfer station. However, officials said compliance has remained inconsistent in some areas of town. Currently, the station includes designated areas for metals, green waste, and general household refuse.

The SPTC also reminded residents that certain discarded items, including electrical appliances, stoves, refrigerators, microwaves, batteries, and mattresses, will not be collected by the sanitation department. Residents are responsible for transporting these items to the transfer station. The same applies to construction debris, medical (red) waste, and derelict vehicles.