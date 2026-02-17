Closure Of the Caribbean Spiny Lobster Fishing Season

PUBLIC NOTICE – February 17, 2026 – The Fisheries Department hereby notifies fishers and the public that the fishing season for the Caribbean Spiny Lobster (Panulirus argus) will conclude on February 28, 2026, in accordance with the regulations stipulated in Statutory Instrument No. 126 of 2024. The closed season for the Spiny Lobster is observed from March 1st to June 30th annually. Belize’s closed season aligns with the harmonized regional lobster regulation (OSP-02-09) established by the Organization for Central American Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector (OSPESCA).

It is important to emphasize that possession of lobster during the closed season is strictly prohibited, and individuals found in violation will be prosecuted under the Fisheries Resources Act, Chapter 210 of the Substantive Laws of Belize, Revised Edition 2020.

Fishers are reminded to diligently remove all lobster traps from fishing grounds during the closed season. The Fisheries Department will actively enforce the removal of traps from the waters during this period.

For reporting any illegal fisheries activities, kindly contact the Fisheries Department at telephone number 224-4552 or via email at [email protected].