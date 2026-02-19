San Pedro Carnaval brings Color, Music, and Community Spirit

Carnaval de San Pedro, themed “Colores y Tradición,” unfolded over three days from Sunday, February 15th, to Tuesday, February 17th, organized by the San Pedro Town Council. Events were held at Central Park, featuring powder paint and foam parties hosted by DJ Dev, DJ Debbie, and Evolution Sound, along with live performances by the Bussa B Band. Comparsa dance groups paraded through downtown streets, drawing families, children, students, and visitors in a celebration of local culture.

The festivities kicked off on Sunday with a family-friendly powder paint party from 2 PM to 6PM, where participants hurled washable, vibrant powders as DJ Dev kept the energy high, filling the park with laughter and excitement. Monday featured simultaneous paint and foam parties from 5PM to 9PM, with DJ Debbie’s beats, engaging older children, teachers, and tourists. Tuesday’s main event went from 5PM to midnight with Bussa B and Evolution Sound, as crowds spilled into the streets, tossing paint and enjoying the live show.

Rooted in 19th-century traditions, Carnaval evolved from village house-to-house dances where groups sought donations for those in need. Comparsas like Tía Flora’s, led by 74-year-old veteran Flora Ancona and her daughter Florita, continue to embody this tradition, parading downtown with elaborate costumes. Tía Flora’s Comparsa theme on the last night, “The Hyba, the Crab, and the Underwaters of Belize,” honored fishermen and sea lovers, while raising funds to support members with medical needs. Previous nights featured themes such as “Strawberry Girls” and “Las Torreras.”

Florita Ancona shared how comparsas began: “Comparsas originated from when San Pedro was a village, and you went from house to house asking, ‘ Would you like a comparsas? Would you like a dance?… The money that they donate goes to help the needy people… everything we raise is divided among the comparsas that need medical services.”

Other comparsa group themes included “Maduro Who Thief Budna,” “Love Lotus Owner on Social Media,” and “The Bad Bunny Half Time.” Group leader Francisco Mendez shared, “As a devoted guardian of tradition, I carry Carnaval as part of my very identity. The joy and vibrant energy I bring to the island remind my heart that I have done my part. San Pedro is growing rapidly, and while growth brings opportunity, it also brings responsibility. To truly call San Pedro home is to embrace and adopt our way of life—with respect, unity, and a deep sense of community. Yet today, our traditions are slowly slipping away. If we do not come together now, we risk losing the soul of who we are. Carnaval is more than a celebration; it is our history, our culture, our shared heartbeat. We must stand united to preserve it, nurture it, and pass it on, so that generations to come may know the same pride, joy, and belonging that define us today.”

This year’s Carnaval reinforced San Pedro’s cultural identity amid rapid growth, fostering unity between locals and visitors. Funds raised by comparsa groups continue to support community causes, sustaining these traditions. Organizers expect similar vibrancy in 2027, with potential expansions in performances as the island balances development and heritage.