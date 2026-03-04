New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School Gets Brand-New Playground

Students of New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School (NHSDAS), south of San Pedro Town, now have a brand-new playground. The new addition to the school compound was officially unveiled on March 2nd, made possible by the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye. The island club partnered with the Strathcona Rotaract Club and Sunday Rotaract Clubs of Alberta, along with the Rotary Club of Belize City and Canadian non-profit Mission to Children.

According to the island’s Rotary President, Pete Davis, the project was a true team effort aimed at enhancing the learning environment at NHSDAS. The community came together, including San Pedro Town Councilor Marina Kay, stakeholders such as Alaia Hotel, and Cynthia Paugh, among others. “A lot of work went into getting this playground onsite, and it all started with improving the terrain at the school,” Davis said. “I am very proud of everyone who came together and helped,” Davis noted that the Rotary Club of Belize City served as the bridge to the Canadian partners. “They assisted in arranging the shipping of the dismantled playground equipment to San Pedro,” he remarked.

To assemble the playground, members of the Canadian Rotaract Clubs, along with Mission to Children, traveled to San Pedro and worked within a tight timeframe to complete the installation. Deryck Kircher of Mission to Children explained that a playground of that size would typically take more than three days to install. The team completed the project in under three days. “I think this is the fastest we have ever installed a playground, it’s like a record,” Kircher told The Sun. “We are happy to have been able to install this playground here at this school.”

Kircher said Mission to Children works with local Christian partners, supporting feeding programs that provide nutritious meals while sharing and experiencing the love of Jesus. The organization operates in countries such as the Dominican Republic and Mexico and has recently expanded its efforts in Belize by installing playgrounds in communities, creating safe spaces for children. “Through these playgrounds, we can all make it possible for stronger connections with communities, while sharing the gospel, and continue assisting those in need,” Kircher added. He noted that the playground is made of aluminum, ensuring durability in island conditions where salty air can quickly corrode structures.

Members of the Canadian Rotaract Clubs expressed appreciation for the experience and the opportunity to make a lasting impact on students in the DFC area of San Pedro. The visiting team commended local volunteers, including the students’ parents, who assisted with the installation. “We thank everyone for their hard work and help to install the playground on time,” a Rotaract member said.

NHSDAS Principal Elizabeth Sansorez thanked the Rotarians, Rotaractors, and Mission to Children for the upgrade to the school compound. “This will add to the activities at the school and our students will have a safe place to enjoy their free time,” she said. Sansorez explained that the area where the playground now stands was previously low-lying and prone to flooding whenever it rained. The terrain was raised and properly prepared before installation.

The unveiling included a short program with official remarks from the school administration. Before the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the school’s priest offered prayers for everyone involved in making the playground a reality. Following the ceremony, the children eagerly began to enjoy their new play space.

The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye, along with the Canadian Rotaract Clubs and Mission to Children, celebrated with the students and thanked the school for its welcome of the project. Island Rotarians indicated they will continue working toward the community’s well-being and are already planning future initiatives for San Pedro.

For more information about their community work, visit the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye on Facebook. Additional details about Mission to Children can be found on their official website.