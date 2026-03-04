San Pedro Celebrates Start of Child Stimulation Month

Child Stimulation Month officially began nationwide in Belize on March 2nd, emphasizing the importance of early childhood education and development. In San Pedro Town, the local Education Office, in collaboration with the San Pedro Town Council, celebrated the occasion with an opening ceremony at 9AM in Central Park. The event featured speeches, performances, and a parade through several main streets in town.

Observed annually, Child Stimulation Month highlights the importance of early childhood development in the first years of life. The initiative recognizes the role of teachers, parents, and caregivers in helping children develop confidence, curiosity, social skills, and a strong foundation for learning.

The San Pedro ceremony was held under the theme “Early Childhood Education: Start Strong.” Mistress of Ceremonies Isaura Nunez, head teacher at San Pedro Preschool, guided the program. The activities began with an opening prayer by students of Little Angels Preschool, followed by the national anthem led by San Pedro Preschool. A welcome address was delivered by Include Me 2 Preschool, and Holy Cross Anglican Preschool presented a special performance.

San Pedro Town Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez also delivered remarks during the ceremony. Mayor Nuñez emphasized the importance of investing in early childhood development. “The first five years are when children learn the fastest. Early stimulation builds confidence, creativity, and strong social skills. It prepares children not only for school but for life,” he said.

San Pedro Town Councilor Dianeli Aranda, responsible for women, youth, and human development, also addressed the gathering. “As Councilor for Women and Children’s Affairs in San Pedro, I am proud to have been invited to the opening of Child Stimulation Month. The early years shape a child’s future. When we invest in stimulation, protection, and education, we build stronger families and a stronger community,” she said.

Then, representatives from the Hol Chan Marine Reserve handed out gifts to the preschools in attendance, including Brighter Tomorrow Preschool, San Pedro Preschool, Holy Cross Anglican Preschool, Little Angels Preschool, ABC Preschool, Include Me 2 Preschool, and New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist Preschool. Donations from the Hol Chan Marine Reserve will help support month-long activities, strengthening community ties to education.

ABC Preschool delivered the vote of thanks before the parade commenced.

After the ceremony, students and teachers took to the streets for a lively parade. The procession started at Central Park, moved along Barrier Reef Drive to Caribena Street, continued onto Pescador Drive and Tarpon Street, then went along Barrier Drive before heading back to Central Park.

Each preschool participated with a unique theme expressed through costumes and banners. Brighter Tomorrow Preschool represented health workers, San Pedro Preschool depicted the judiciary system, Holy Cross Anglican Preschool portrayed security officers, Little Angels Preschool highlighted hospitality, ABC Preschool represented education, Include Me 2 Preschool showcased agriculture, science, and technology, while New Horizon SDA Preschool portrayed trade and vocational workers. The Holy Cross Anglican School Marching Band and the San Pedro Roman Catholic School Marching Band also took part in the parade.

The kick-off of Child Stimulation Month continues to promote investment in San Pedro’s youngest residents by encouraging safe environments for learning, exploration, and growth. The Ministry of Education, Culture, Science, and Technology expressed gratitude to the organizations that supported the event, including the San Pedro Town Council — especially its Traffic and Maintenance Departments — Mayor Gualberto Nuñez, the Triple R Response Team, the San Pedro Police Department, Hol Chan Marine Reserve, San Pedro Roman Catholic School, Holy Cross Anglican School, and San Pedro High School.