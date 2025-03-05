Child Stimulation Month focuses on unlocking early potential in children

Every year, March is celebrated as Child Stimulation Month in Belize, a time dedicated to promoting the growth and development of preschool children through engaging and educational activities. The festivities began on March 3rd this year with a vibrant parade in San Pedro Town. The event brought together preschoolers, teachers, parents, and guardians from various institutions across the island, highlighting the importance of early childhood education.

With this year’s theme, “Small Steps, Big Skills: Unlocking Early Potential,” the parade featured a colorful display of creativity and enthusiasm. Participating preschools included Holy Cross Preschool, Little Angels Preschool, San Pedro Preschool, Little Star Preschool, Brighter Tomorrow Preschool, Shining Star Preschool, ABC Preschool, and La Isla Bonita Preschool. The children were dressed in imaginative costumes that reflected the theme, depicting various animals, fruits, colors, shapes, and even professional careers.

The event began in Central Park with a brief opening ceremony. During this ceremony, the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, in partnership with the Area Representative, Honorable Andre Perez, presented tokens to all San Pedro Town and Caye Caulker pre-schools. These tokens were intended to assist with activities planned throughout the month.

After the ceremony, a parade made its way through the main streets of San Pedro Town before returning to the park for snacks and refreshments. The parade featured marching bands from San Pedro Roman Catholic School and Holy Cross School, with support from the Traffic and Police departments. This community involvement highlighted the collaborative effort to promote early childhood education. The presence of community workers and bands added to the festive atmosphere, emphasizing the community’s role in nurturing young minds.

In an interview with Councilor Marina Kay, also the Principal of Little Angels Preschool, she explained, “Every year in March, we celebrate Child Stimulation Month to raise awareness about the importance of preschool education. It also emphasizes the role of parents in their children’s educational journeys. Various activities are held, such as Sports Day, a visit to the library, a beach cleanup, Culture Day, Career Day, and Fun Day. However, parents only participate in some activities, especially those that involve outings with the children.”

In Belize, children officially begin primary school at the age of five. However, the years before this are crucial for achieving developmental milestones and preparing for school. Pre-primary education programs are designed for children aged three to start primary education, although they are not compulsory. Preschools provide quality education in a fun and nurturing environment, fostering child development and giving students a positive start in life.