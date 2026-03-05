Thursday, March 5, 2026
Female Police Officers Honored at Church Service to Mark Women’s Month

Female police officers from San Pedro and Caye Caulker were recognized during a special church service on Sunday, March 1st, as part of activities celebrating Women’s Month. The San Pedro Police Force attended the 10AM mass at the San Pedro Roman Catholic Church, which was celebrated by Fr. Eduardo Montemayor.
The service recognized the dedication and contributions of female officers in both island communities. Police representatives said the event was a chance to acknowledge the important role women play in ensuring public safety and to celebrate their achievements during Women’s History Month.
The event was part of the San Pedro Police Department’s effort to recognize women within the force and the wider community. Officers joined parishioners in prayer and reflection, emphasizing the importance of supporting and empowering women in all parts of society.
Women’s Month is celebrated throughout March with events that honor the achievements and contributions of women in Belize and worldwide.

