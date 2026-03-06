Law Mandates Public Access to Docks

The issue of public access to docks and beachfront areas remains a contentious topic on the Cayes. Under Belize’s “Queen’s Land” 66-foot rule, land up to the high-water mark is considered public property. Additionally, the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) requires that structures built on national land stay accessible to the public from 6AM to 6PM, banning permanent gates, fences, chains, or other barriers that hinder access.

In Caye Caulker, the Village Council recently issued a notice reminding dock owners to follow the laws and regulations regarding docks and public access. Dock owners were also asked to submit copies of their approved documentation and permits. “Permanent gates, fences, chains, or any other structures that restrict public access are strictly prohibited,” the council stated.

According to the MNR, violations of these regulations can result in penalties for property owners, including the loss of building permits or orders to dismantle unauthorized structures.

However, some residents believe the regulations are rarely enforced. Several islanders voiced concerns that many dock owners continue to restrict access despite the rules. A group of residents gathered along the beach and pointed to several docks with large gates blocking entry. “Sometimes there are security guards in the area who may deny you access to the dock,” one resident said. “You do have some places where they allow you to access the piers, but others restrict access throughout the day.”

While some docks are not actively used, others serve as docking points for large private vessels. In such cases, property owners often limit access to protect their property, especially boats with valuable equipment.

Local authorities, including the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), have recognized the issue and noted the difficulties in enforcing the regulations. The current administration, led by Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez, has shown interest in gaining more authority over dock regulations to help ensure compliance with public access laws. Mayor Nuñez acknowledged the notice issued by the Caye Caulker Village Council and mentioned that his administration may also remind dock owners of the regulations.

Despite existing laws, enforcement remains difficult in areas like San Pedro Town and Caye Caulker. While some dock owners install barriers to protect vessels and equipment, such restrictions are still illegal under the law. Keeping public access to docks and beachfront areas is important for both residents and visitors, especially in communities that rely heavily on tourism.

Property owners with security concerns are advised to consult with the San Pedro Town Council to explore potential solutions that follow current regulations.