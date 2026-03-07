SAGA’s First Spay and Neuter Campaign of 2026 Sterilizes Over 100 Animals

The San Pedro SAGA Humane Society wrapped up a week-long spay-and-neuter campaign from February 20th to 26th in San Pedro Town. Led by SAGA President Dr. Heather, along with visiting Canadian veterinarian Dr. Adriana and two Canadian veterinary technicians, the initiative offered free spay and neuter surgeries as well as microchipping services. By the end of the campaign, the team carried out over 104 surgeries and microchipped the animals treated, continuing SAGA’s efforts to curb pet overpopulation on the island.

The campaign at SAGA’s clinic was made possible through coordinated teamwork, including surgical support from veterinarian Dr. Baptist. The team worked daily to handle the large number of animals brought in, caring for both stray animals and pets owned by residents from across San Pedro neighborhoods. This hands-on effort addressed immediate needs while also educating pet owners about responsible pet care. The free services drew dozens of animals each day.

Free microchipping services were also offered, thanks to San Pedro Pet Outreach, ensuring the animals treated during the campaign received permanent identification in case they become lost.

SAGA has long been working to address Ambergris Caye’s stray animal population. This issue is often worse in island communities where tourism, limited resources, and rapid development put additional pressure on animal welfare services. The week-long campaign exceeded expectations and highlighted the ongoing need for accessible veterinary care on the island.

SAGA President Dr. Heather expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the initiative’s success. “This achievement would not have been possible without everyone who stepped in from surgical support to recovery monitoring and all the important behind-the-scenes tasks. A very special thank you to San Pedro Pet Outreach for providing free microchipping. Every single effort made a difference,” she said.

The campaign builds on previous efforts supported by community donations and international volunteers. With over 100 animals now sterilized and identified, SAGA hopes to keep organizing similar campaigns and expanding partnerships to improve animal welfare in San Pedro.