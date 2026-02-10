Kelly McGuire Brings Music and Support for SAGA Humane Society

The annual Kelly McGuire Birthday SAGA Fundraiser lit up The Palapa Bar on Friday, February 6th. Singer-songwriter Kelly McGuire hosted the event, drawing a large crowd for live music, raffles, and community support for San Pedro’s only non-profit animal shelter and clinic, SAGA Humane Society. Steel drum player John Patty from Florida, USA, joined McGuire on stage, entertaining attendees with tunes that captured the island vibe.

The fundraiser focused on raising funds for SAGA, which provides free and low-cost spay and neuter services, vaccinations, and adoptions. The highlight of the night was the popular blind raffle, in which prizes were hidden in blank white envelopes. Winners selected envelopes at random as ticket numbers were called.

Prizes included a sail trip for two from Xsite Belize, a 90-minute massage from Rose Spa, Hol Chan snorkelling for two from Chuck and Robbie’s, and a snorkelling trip for two from Elite Diving. Other prizes included an ACES tour for four people, among many more. Cash gift certificates were also donated by several local businesses, including Caribbean Villas Beach Bar, Some Place South, Estel’s Dine by the Sea, Black Orchid, Patz Deli, Caliente’s, Sand Bar, Coconut Café, and Truck Stop.

All proceeds from raffle ticket sales and door donations went directly to SAGA, with local businesses contributing generously to ensure the fundraiser’s success.

The annual tradition began about 20 years ago after a resident suggested hosting a benefit to support SAGA. McGuire recalled arriving in San Pedro roughly two decades ago, when stray animals were a common sight across the island. SAGA, named after its first rescued animal and now about 25 years old, has since played a major role in reducing the stray population through spay-and-neuter programs and rehoming efforts.

According to organizers, the organization continues to make a significant impact in the community. Last year alone, SAGA provided nearly 1,500 free spay and neuter surgeries and vaccinations through its programs and fundraising efforts.

Jana Hill, a SAGA organizer, praised McGuire’s continued support. “He is a huge benefactor for SAGA. Fantastic. He is an amazing benefactor, and not only for us, but for other island charities as well,” she said.

McGuire thanked those who attended and contributed to the cause. “Thank you for supporting SAGA. SAGA has done a great job helping clean that up,” he said.

Palapa Bar owner Brad Redder also emphasized the event’s purpose, noting that “100% of all the money goes to the dogs and the cats.”

The fundraiser highlighted SAGA’s ongoing role in animal welfare in San Pedro Town. With continued community support, the organization can sustain vital services as demand grows. McGuire reportedly planned another benefit event the following night for a different charity, reflecting his continued generosity and commitment to supporting island causes.