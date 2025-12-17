SAGA Nears 1,400 Surgeries Following Successful 2025 Campaigns

The SAGA Humane Society continues to make significant strides in animal welfare after completing its penultimate free spay-and-neuter campaign for 2025 in San Pedro on December 6th. The campaign resulted in 59 surgeries, including several emergency procedures, a limb amputation, and an eye enucleation. The initiative was made possible with the support of volunteers and donors.

The December campaign followed another intensive spay-and-neuter drive held from November 22nd to 29th, which was conducted alongside SAGA President Dr. Heather. That campaign completed 60 spay and neuter surgeries in addition to emergency cases. According to SAGA, these large-scale campaigns are organized when significant donations are received or when volunteer veterinary teams are available to assist.

Throughout 2025, SAGA conducted seven free spay-and-neuter campaigns and introduced monthly low-cost vaccination drives to immunize stray animals and pets across the island. These efforts helped build momentum throughout the year, bringing the total number of surgeries performed to 1,317 by late November.

Additional support in 2025 came from Project Animal Aid, which donated medical instruments and a dental machine, further strengthening SAGA’s clinic capabilities. SAGA also extended gratitude to Dr. Heather, Dr. Baptist, volunteers, and supporters whose contributions made the high volume of care possible.

Speaking on December 16th, Vet Tech and clinic manager Ingrid Lima highlighted the organization’s progress. “With Dr. Heather’s help, we reached a total of 1,317 surgeries at the time! We are up to probably 1,357 currently and counting,” she said. “This year alone, we managed to do about seven spay and neuter campaigns completely free of charge!”

Lima also outlined SAGA’s vision moving into 2026. “SAGA envisions a stronger, more compassionate animal welfare system for San Pedro and Belize as a whole. Our focus is on practical, long-term solutions that improve the lives of animals and the communities they live in. We aim to continue strengthening our shelter and clinic so we can provide consistent, quality care for stray, abandoned, and surrendered animals. Preventative care remains a priority, with expanded spay and neuter services, vaccinations, and basic medical treatment to help reduce overpopulation and suffering at the source.”

SAGA’s final free spay and neuter campaign for 2025 will take place from December 26th to 30th as part of the upcoming San Pedro Pet Outreach clinic organized by the SAGA Humane Society. Residents of the San Pedro area are encouraged to book appointments in advance by calling SAGA at 501-226-3266. SAGA also acknowledged the continued support and collaboration of other animal welfare organizations nationwide as planning continues for additional clinics in different locations.