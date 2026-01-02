SAGA Completes Over 1,400 Spay and Neuter Surgeries in 2025

On Wednesday, December 31st, SAGA Humane Society in San Pedro Town closed out the year with its final spay-and-neuter campaign, successfully providing 101 free surgeries. The initiative also included a vaccination campaign and multiple free microchip implants for pets.

The joint activities began on December 27th, with surgeries carried out with the assistance of Dr. Love and her team from South Carolina, USA, alongside the non-profit San Pedro Pet Outreach. According to SAGA, the completion of Wednesday’s surgeries brought the total number of procedures performed in 2025 to 1,418. While this fell short of their goal of 1,500 surgeries, the organization described the year’s efforts as a significant success for the island community. In addition to surgeries, the sessions included vaccinations and basic medical care to reduce pet overpopulation and improve the overall welfare of island animals.

Meanwhile, members of the San Pedro Pet Outreach were actively involved in trapping feral cats, transporting pets to and from the clinic, and providing post-operative monitoring. They also assisted with grooming, nail trimming, microchipping, and microchip registration. Founding members Leslie Ursel and Mary Shaw said they were pleased to be part of the initiative.

“We provided services to 105 pets,” Ursel said. “It was truly a collective effort for our community. These pets can now be tracked and located if they go missing, thanks to the microchips.” Ursel also thanked everyone involved, including pet owners, for their support.

SAGA’s management acknowledged the dedication of its volunteers and staff. “None of this would have been possible without our very own Ingrid Lima and Dr. Baptist,” SAGA stated. The nonprofit animal-welfare organization and veterinary clinic also expressed thanks to Dr. Love, her team, volunteers, and San Pedro Pet Outreach. “This year has been filled with teamwork, compassion, and positive impact for our animals and our community. We are beyond grateful to everyone who supported us along the way,” SAGA added.

The veterinary clinic will be closed until January 6th; however, the shelter remains open daily. SAGA said volunteers and visitors are welcome to spend time with the animals or take some of the dogs out for walks. “Your time makes a huge difference,” the organization noted.

For appointments at SAGA, San Pedro residents can book in advance by calling 501-226-3266. SAGA can also be contacted via its Facebook page. To learn more about the San Pedro Pet Outreach, visit its Facebook page.