San Pedro Team Hunter B Among Top Finishers at Honduras Billfish Open

Team Hunter B, captained by Josh Marin, represented San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, and Belize well at the XIV Honduras International Billfish Open, held from March 5th to 7th in Omoa, Honduras. The team, along with other Belizean competitors, was recognized for its outstanding performance in the annual fishing tournament.

Other Belizean teams participating in the tournament included Shelby’s Knot Shore, captained by Rich Schoenberg, Stir It Up, captained by Allan Duncker, and Cerca Del Sol, captained by Charley Westby. The tournament featured 38 teams and more than 200 anglers from several countries.

On the first day of the competition, Hunter B landed a sailfish, earning 200 points, along with a 28.5-pound wahoo. Meanwhile, Stir It Up and Shelby’s Knot Shore each landed a blue marlin, earning 500 points apiece.

On the second day, Hunter B caught another sailfish, securing an additional 200 points. Stir It Up also landed a sailfish, while Shelby’s Knot Shore caught another blue marlin, earning another 500 points. Team Cerca Del Sol recorded a mahi mahi catch during the competition.

Out of the four Belizean teams competing, three secured podium finishes by the end of the tournament. Hunter B was awarded second place in the Rodeo Category, while Stir It Up earned third place in the Billfish Category. Shelby’s Knot Shore took home second place in the Billfish Category.

The tournament also featured works by local marine artist Ernest Garcia, a Placencia native who contributed five original pieces to the event. Three of the artworks were awarded to prize winners, while the remaining two were featured in the tournament’s annual auction.

The tournament is organized by the Club de Pesca del Caribe, a non-profit organization established in 1980 by a group of dedicated fishermen to promote sport fishing along Honduras’s northern coast.