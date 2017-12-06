U. S. Government Funds RET International Project to Combat Gender-Based Violence and Trafficking in Persons

Belmopan — On November 29, RET International launched its newest project “Strengthening the Government-Civil Society Partnership for Timely, Transparent Response to Gender-based Violence (GBV) and Trafficking in Persons (TIP)” at the George Price Center in Belmopan. The U.S. Embassy is funding this two-year democratic governance project valued at approximately $300,000 USD through a Central American Regional Security Initiative Economic Support Funds (CARSI-ESF) grant. Preventing and responding to GBV and TIP are cornerstones of the U.S. Government’s commitment to advancing human rights and promoting gender equality – two critical pieces of improving citizen security, economic prosperity, and good governance.

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Adrienne Galanek highlighted in her remarks the importance of partnership between civil society and government in combatting the pervasive scourge of GBV. Through this grant, RET International will support the implementation of Belize’s National Gender-based Action Plan and is partnering with the Women’s Commission, the Association of Justices of the Peace and Court Commissioners, and Productive Organization for Women in Action (POWA). The project aims to strengthen official responses to violations; increase TIP and GBV awareness among community-justice providers; and establish an employers’ network to provide employment opportunities for victims. The project will partner with six high-risk communities in the Stann Creek, Belize, and Cayo districts.

The U.S. Embassy is proud to partner with RET International and all our other partners to continue the conversation and work to address GBV and TIP well beyond the 16 Days of Activism against GBV.

Since 2008, the United States has contributed over US $42 million to advance citizen security, economic prosperity, and good governance in Belize through CARSI, including US $1.75 million in CARSI-ESF grants this year.

