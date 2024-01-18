Islander David Gonzalez sentenced to life in prison for wife’s murder

San Pedro resident David Gonzalez remains at the Kolbe Foundation-Belize Central Prison, where he is starting a life sentence for the murder of his wife, Marisela Gonzalez. Gonzalez was convicted of the crime in November 2023 and will be eligible for parole after serving 35 years in prison.

The 32-year-old San Pedrano was sentenced on Friday, January 12th, from the High Court in Belize City. The sentence was handed down virtually by Justice Ricardo O’Neil Sandcroft to Gonzalez, who was in his cell at the central prison. According to reports from the High Court, the judge told Gonzalez that he would not be eligible for parole until he served 35 years with a deduction of the two years he has already served on remand.

Gonzalez has been behind bars since October 12, 2020, when the lifeless body of his wife, Marisela, was found at the dump site south of San Pedro Town. Police reported that the body sustained an apparent single gunshot to the head. Gonzalez was taken into custody and later charged with murdering his wife on October 14, 2020. Gonzalez explained to police that there was an argument with his wife the night before. Gonzalez claimed they were in their golf cart when she jumped out of the vehicle. According to him, he never saw her again after that incident. However, an investigation led to findings showing what appeared to be bloodstains in his car and inside certain areas of his residence.

Following his conviction in the murder case, Gonzalez continued denying any involvement in the murder of his wife. Gonzalez told the court he loved his wife and their young daughter.

However, the evidence put forward at the trial indicated that Gonzalez shot his wife once in the head at their residence after coming home from a night out. The evidence suggested that afterward, Gonzalez dragged Marisela’s body to his vehicle and then transported it to the dump site. The report continued saying that he disposed of his clothing and put their daughter to sleep. He refuted the accusations, but one of the main witnesses shared that on the night of the murder, Gonzalez gave him a phone call. According to the witness, Gonzalez confessed to him that he had just killed his wife.

This evidence and dozens of witness statements presented at the High Court led to his conviction and sentencing.

